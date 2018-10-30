Traffic rerouting schemes will take effect starting Thursday, November 1

Published 3:30 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released on Tuesday, October 30, the traffic rerouting plan for this year's Undas.

Traffic rerouting schemes will take effect in Metro Manila starting Thursday, November 1. The MMDA said there will be partial road closures at bigger cemeteries.

Number coding is also suspended from October 31 to November 5.

See below the traffic plan for Undas:

Manila North Cemetery

Traffic rerouting

Balintawak area to Manila

Private vehicles and public utility vehicles (PUVs) to cemetery : Enter Mayon Street (one-way from Del Monte Avenue to Scout Alcaraz Street), turn right to Retiro Street, turn left to Dr Alejos Street, turn to Don Manuel Agregado Street, cross Blumetritt

Trucks and buses to Manila : Turn left to Sgt Rivera Street, turn right to D Tuazon Street, turn right to Calamba Street

Private vehicles and PUVs:



Coming back to point of origin: Go straight to Retiro Street (one-way from Blumentritt to Mariveles Street), turn left to CDC Street, turn left to Angelo Street, turn right to Sgt Alcaraz, turn left to Speaker Perez, turn left to Del Monte Avenue, turn right to A Bonifacio Avenue to Balintawak





From general direction of San Francisco del Monte, turn left to Mayon Street, turn right to Retiro Street, turn left to Dr Alejos Street, turn to Don Manuel Agregado Street, cross Blumentritt, to any point of destination



Trucks and buses: Enter Maria Clara, left to Banawe Street, left to Sgt Rivera Street, turn right to A Bonifacio Avenue, to point of destination

Road closure

There will be partial road closure on Thursday, November 1, at 4 am. It will be covering the outermost lane of A Bonifacio Avenue westbound – from the Mayon-Del Monte and A Bonifacio intersection up to Calavite Street.

Parking areas

At Ipo Street, General Tinio Street, Abao Street, Labo Street, and Bulusan Street

Tow-away zones

No parking on both sides will be implemented along the outermost lane of A Bonifacio Avenue northbound from C3 to Calavite Street.

Manila South Cemetery

Traffic rerouting

One-way traffic scheme:

Kalayaan Avenue: from N Garcia to Makati Avenue



Metropolitan Avenue: from Pasong Tirad to Zapote Street

Two-way traffic scheme:

JP Rizal: Pasong Tirad to Makati Avenue



Kalayaan Avenue: Pasong Tirad to Zapote Street



Zapote Street: Kalayaan Avenue to Metropolitan Avenue



Pasong Tamo



Jupiter Street

Road closure

The following roads will be closed to traffic:

Kalayaan Avenue: From Zapote Street to N Garcia Street

South Avenue: From Metropolitan to JP Rizal

Vito Cruz: From South Avenue to Zapote Road

Entrance to Kalayaan Avenue from Pililia Street and JB Roxas Street

Entrance to South Avenue from Yague Street and Montojo Street

Eternal Gardens Memorial Park, Quezon City

Traffic rerouting

All vehicles:

Use Leland Drive as entry point.



For all vehicles coming from Reparo Service Road to Bagong Barrio Gate, NDR service road to NLEX is the one-way entrance to the cemetery.

Exit:

Use Baesa Gate



To Quirino Highway, use Maxima Drive

Road closure

Maxima Drive is closed to traffic starting Thursday, November 1, at 2 pm.

Parking areas

Left side of the entrance of Eternal Gardens Memorial Park

Tow-away zone

No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway, Leland Drive, and Maxima Drive.

Himlayang Pilipino, Quezon City

Traffic rerouting

All vehicles to Himlayang Pilipino: Use Himlayan Road as entry point

Exit from the cemetery:

Exit at the back using Philand Drive Subdivision



St Anthony School Road leading to Napocor Village may also be used

Parking areas

Near the park and office of Himlayan

Near the Emilio Jacinto Shrine

Along Fensjuio Park

Tow-away zone

No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Tandang Sora Avenue and along Himlayan Road leading to the cemetery.

Baesa Cemetery, Quezon City

Parking areas

Right side of TS Cruz Street

Tow-away zone

No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway.

Novaliches Public Cemetery, Quezon City

Traffic rerouting

All vehicles are not allowed to enter the cemetery

From General Luis to Quirino Highway: Turn right at Doña Isaura, use Sarmiento Street to exit

From Quirino Highway to Caloocan North and Green Fields 3: Take Susano Road going to BF or Bagumbong, Caloocan City

Parking areas

At Millionaires Subdivision

Tow-away zone

No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of General Luis Street – from Susano Road to Doña Isaura Street.

Holy Cross Memorial Park, Quezon City

Traffic rerouting

Entry point of all vehicles is at the back of Green Heights Subdivision

Exit at P dela Cruz Street all the way to Quirino Highway

Parking area

One side parking is allowed inside by Holy Cross management.

Tow-away zone

No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway, Green Heights, and P dela Cruz Street.

Parokya ng Pagkabuhay (Bagbag Cemetery), Quezon City

Traffic rerouting

All vehicles are not allowed to enter the cemetery

Parking areas

At the left side of King Alexis Street coming from Kings Point Street

Tow-away zone

No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway and Kings Point Street.

– Rappler.com