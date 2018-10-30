LIST: Traffic rerouting schemes in Metro Manila cemeteries for Undas 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released on Tuesday, October 30, the traffic rerouting plan for this year's Undas.
Traffic rerouting schemes will take effect in Metro Manila starting Thursday, November 1. The MMDA said there will be partial road closures at bigger cemeteries.
Number coding is also suspended from October 31 to November 5.
See below the traffic plan for Undas:
Manila North Cemetery
Traffic rerouting
- Balintawak area to Manila
- Private vehicles and public utility vehicles (PUVs) to cemetery: Enter Mayon Street (one-way from Del Monte Avenue to Scout Alcaraz Street), turn right to Retiro Street, turn left to Dr Alejos Street, turn to Don Manuel Agregado Street, cross Blumetritt
- Trucks and buses to Manila: Turn left to Sgt Rivera Street, turn right to D Tuazon Street, turn right to Calamba Street
- From Manila North Cemetery area to any point of destination:
- Private vehicles and PUVs:
- Coming back to point of origin: Go straight to Retiro Street (one-way from Blumentritt to Mariveles Street), turn left to CDC Street, turn left to Angelo Street, turn right to Sgt Alcaraz, turn left to Speaker Perez, turn left to Del Monte Avenue, turn right to A Bonifacio Avenue to Balintawak
- From general direction of San Francisco del Monte, turn left to Mayon Street, turn right to Retiro Street, turn left to Dr Alejos Street, turn to Don Manuel Agregado Street, cross Blumentritt, to any point of destination
- Trucks and buses: Enter Maria Clara, left to Banawe Street, left to Sgt Rivera Street, turn right to A Bonifacio Avenue, to point of destination
Road closure
There will be partial road closure on Thursday, November 1, at 4 am. It will be covering the outermost lane of A Bonifacio Avenue westbound – from the Mayon-Del Monte and A Bonifacio intersection up to Calavite Street.
Parking areas
At Ipo Street, General Tinio Street, Abao Street, Labo Street, and Bulusan Street
Tow-away zones
No parking on both sides will be implemented along the outermost lane of A Bonifacio Avenue northbound from C3 to Calavite Street.
Manila South Cemetery
Traffic rerouting
- One-way traffic scheme:
- Kalayaan Avenue: from N Garcia to Makati Avenue
- Metropolitan Avenue: from Pasong Tirad to Zapote Street
- Two-way traffic scheme:
- JP Rizal: Pasong Tirad to Makati Avenue
- Kalayaan Avenue: Pasong Tirad to Zapote Street
- Zapote Street: Kalayaan Avenue to Metropolitan Avenue
- Pasong Tamo
- Jupiter Street
Road closure
The following roads will be closed to traffic:
- Kalayaan Avenue: From Zapote Street to N Garcia Street
- South Avenue: From Metropolitan to JP Rizal
- Vito Cruz: From South Avenue to Zapote Road
- Entrance to Kalayaan Avenue from Pililia Street and JB Roxas Street
- Entrance to South Avenue from Yague Street and Montojo Street
Eternal Gardens Memorial Park, Quezon City
Traffic rerouting
- All vehicles:
- Use Leland Drive as entry point.
- For all vehicles coming from Reparo Service Road to Bagong Barrio Gate, NDR service road to NLEX is the one-way entrance to the cemetery.
- Exit:
- Use Baesa Gate
- To Quirino Highway, use Maxima Drive
Road closure
Maxima Drive is closed to traffic starting Thursday, November 1, at 2 pm.
Parking areas
Left side of the entrance of Eternal Gardens Memorial Park
Tow-away zone
No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway, Leland Drive, and Maxima Drive.
Himlayang Pilipino, Quezon City
Traffic rerouting
- All vehicles to Himlayang Pilipino: Use Himlayan Road as entry point
- Exit from the cemetery:
- Exit at the back using Philand Drive Subdivision
- St Anthony School Road leading to Napocor Village may also be used
Parking areas
- Near the park and office of Himlayan
- Near the Emilio Jacinto Shrine
- Along Fensjuio Park
Tow-away zone
No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Tandang Sora Avenue and along Himlayan Road leading to the cemetery.
Baesa Cemetery, Quezon City
Parking areas
Right side of TS Cruz Street
Tow-away zone
No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway.
Novaliches Public Cemetery, Quezon City
Traffic rerouting
- All vehicles are not allowed to enter the cemetery
- From General Luis to Quirino Highway: Turn right at Doña Isaura, use Sarmiento Street to exit
- From Quirino Highway to Caloocan North and Green Fields 3: Take Susano Road going to BF or Bagumbong, Caloocan City
Parking areas
At Millionaires Subdivision
Tow-away zone
No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of General Luis Street – from Susano Road to Doña Isaura Street.
Holy Cross Memorial Park, Quezon City
Traffic rerouting
- Entry point of all vehicles is at the back of Green Heights Subdivision
- Exit at P dela Cruz Street all the way to Quirino Highway
Parking area
One side parking is allowed inside by Holy Cross management.
Tow-away zone
No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway, Green Heights, and P dela Cruz Street.
Parokya ng Pagkabuhay (Bagbag Cemetery), Quezon City
Traffic rerouting
- All vehicles are not allowed to enter the cemetery
Parking areas
At the left side of King Alexis Street coming from Kings Point Street
Tow-away zone
No parking on both sides will be implemented along the stretch of Quirino Highway and Kings Point Street.
– Rappler.com