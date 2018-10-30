The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs reminds overseas Filipino workers 'to respect the laws and traditions of their host countries'

Published 5:47 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Saudi Arabia agreed to release 19 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrested in a raid at a Halloween party in Riyadh, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced late Tuesday afternoon, October 30.

The 19 OFWs will be released to the custody of the Philippine embassy in Riyadh, the DFA said.

The DFA earlier gave a lower number of OFWs arrested in the Halloween party raid. The agency said on Monday, October 29, that 17 Filipinas were arrested in Saudi Arabia "for taking part in a Halloween party there."

The OFWs were held at the Al Nisa Jail in Riyadh. They were reportedly arrested on Friday, October 26.

Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto said Saudi intelligence operatives took custody of "a number of persons," including the 17 Filipinas, when they raided a Riyadh compound where a Halloween party was happening.

"Saudi laws strictly prohibit unattached males and females from being seen together in public," the DFA pointed out.

The DFA said Saudi operatives raided the compound "after neighbors complained of loud noise from the party."

The DFA reminded OFWs, particularly those in the Middle East, "to respect the laws and traditions of their host countries." – Rappler.com