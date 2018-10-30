More than 800 residents are evacuated in the town of Lubuagan due to the heavy rains and landslide brought by Typhoon Rosita (Yutu)

Published 7:52 PM, October 30, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – A 5-year-old girl died after being buried by a landslide in Sitio Belalao in Mabilong, Lubuagan, Kalinga, due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) on Tuesday, October 30.

Sotera Galo was declared dead at the Kalinga District Hospital, according to the Lubuagan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

It also said that 4 houses in the town, including the Galos’ house, were totally destroyed. Twenty-five other houses were partially damaged.

About 200 residents were brought to the evacuation centers while more than 660 residents were evacuated in non-evacuation centers from 10 barangays in Lubuagan.

Tanudan town was also devastated by the typhoon.

Lubo Elementary School and Dacalan Elementary School were washed out by the swollen Tanudan River. – Rappler.com