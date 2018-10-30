With the 'new' plan, Task force Bangon Marawi says contractors from Mindanao will be able to bid for 11 components of the rehabilitation plan for the city

Published 10:51 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Local contractors will now be able to take part in the rebuilding of Marawi City, Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chairman Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said on Tuesday, October 30.

In a press briefing held during the groundbreaking ceremony, which marked the official start of reconstruction efforts, Del Rosario said local contractors from Mindanao would be able to bid for components in the rehabilitation of the city’s most affected area (MAA). (READ: Finally, Marawi ground zero rehabilitation starts)

“Nagkaaroon po tayo ng bagong concept (We thought of a new concept). Instead, we will allow local contractors to participate…. And we have invited all local contractors in Mindanao – credible contractors – to participate in the Marawi rehabilitation in the most affected area,” Del Rosario said.

With the new plan, Del Rosario said a bigger part of the city would be rebuilt by local firms. “Karamihan puro local na (Most are local now). I think 75% [of rehabilitation] will be undertaken by local companies if not total.”

TFBM's Falconi Millar said 11 components would be open for bidding to Mindanao contractors. Rehabilitation of the city has been divided into 22 components, which include debris management, road network widening, and construction of city facitilties, among others.

Del Rosario was responding to criticisms that rehabilitation of the city had been open to mostly foreign companies. (READ: Residents to gov't planners: Build better Marawi for us)

Prior to the announcement, previous negotiations for rehabilitation included those with the Chinese-led Bangon Marawi Consortium and, later on, Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina.)

Why the ‘new’ plan? Despite the siege having ended more than a year ago, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the city has seen several delays.

The groundbreaking of Marawi itself had been moved at least 5 times. Originally set for June, it was moved to July, then August, then September, then October 17, before finally taking place Tuesday, October 30.

Part of the delay was due to prolonged negotiations for a joint venture agreement between companies to undertake complete rehabilitation of ground zero. However, this eventually did not push through.

Tasks in the rehabilitation of the city were then unbundled for companies to bid for separately.

Del Rosario said interested companies were gathered in Cagayan de Oro City after the groundbreaking ceremony for briefings and consultations.

What can local contractors expect? Local firms can bid for the construction of new city structures, among other projects.

These include 320 classrooms, barangay halls with health centers and madrasahs, halal slaughter houses, a Marawi museum, transport hubs, and a “school of living tradition,” among others.

In a text message to Rappler, Del Rosario, said interested contractors would have until November 2018 to signify to the National Housing Authority their formal interest in proposed projects.

Contracts will be awarded before the end of the year or by January 2019.

About P10 billion so far has been set aside from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Fund for the reconstruction of Marawi. Of the amount, about P4.6 billion has been earmarked for projects and programs for affected residents. (IN PHOTOS: With groundbreaking, Marawi begins journey to recovery)

Some P3.5 billion has been allocated for rehabilitation activities in 2019. – Rappler.com