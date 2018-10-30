The suspect, who was also listed as the second most wanted man in eastern Metro Manila, is caught in Cavite

Published 11:06 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested a contruction worker accused of raping his own daughters in Imus, Cavite, on Monday night, October 29.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) said the suspect, who was from Pasig City and was listed as the second most wanted man in eastern Metro Manila, was charged with two counts of rape.

Armed with arrest warrants, the team from the EPD caught the suspect in a house in Camella Lessandra Bucandala in Barangay Bucandala IV, Imus, Cavite.

Named as the complainant was the suspect's 15-year-old daughter. She said that her father started abusing her since she was 13 years old.

Meanwhile, the suspect's two other daughters who were also allegedly sexually abused by him refused to file raps. They told the police that they were minors when they were raped by their father.

The 15-year-old daughter is now under the protection of the DSWD's Bahay Aruga. – Rappler.com