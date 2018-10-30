About 30 evacuees as well as DPWH employees are in the building, and 4 persons are confirmed dead, says the mayor of Natonin town

Published 11:35 PM, October 30, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – “Pray for Natonin, Mountain Province,” posted Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Marie Banaag, who was a former mayor of the Mountain Province town.

This was after about 30 residents, who evacuated to the Department of Public Works and Highways - 2nd District Engineering Office in Barangay Banawel, were trapped when the building was buried by a landslide Tuesday afternoon, October 30.

Natonin Mayor Mateo Chiyawan confirmed that 4 of the evacuees were already dead. Rescuers are digging into the rubble to look for survivors.

The landslide, which occurred at about 4 pm, had the side of the mountain burying the DPWH building, which was beside the road.

Aside from the evacuees, DPWH personnel were reported to be inside the building. – Rappler.com