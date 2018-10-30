Many roads and bridges are closed to traffic, especially in Mountain Province and Benguet

Published 12:13 AM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Many roads and bridges were closed to traffic in regions hit by Severe Tropical Storm Rosita (Yutu).

Here is a list of closed roads and bridges, based on reports by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other government agencies as of 12 midnight on Wednesday, October 31.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bokod-Kabayan - closed due to landslide at Barangay Duakan



Bokod-Bambang - closed due to landslide at Tidang Village, Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya

Bontoc-Banaue closed due to landslide along Mount Polis-Banaue Road

Baguio-Bontoc closed due to

Road cut/washed out at K0362+680, Busa, Sabangan.



On-going clearing on Slope Collapse at K0360+170 - K0360+190, Tabbak Section, Sabangan, Mt. Province by 1-Privately owned Payloader. Expected to be punched thru @ 5PM or earlier. MPP is Roldan V. Colas.

NOTE: Commuters are advised to pass by the Alternate road at Nacagang - Abatan, Bauko - Maba-ay vise versa.

Junction Talubin-Barlig-Natonin-Paracelis-Calaccad - closed. DPWH Payloader can not move on clearing operation due to continuous slope collapse @ K0377+（-300), Magkhang section, Talubin, Bontoc, Mt. Province.

Congressman Andres Acop Cosalan Road (Gurel Bokod Kabayan Buguias Abatan Road) A. K0356+300, Man asok, Sebang, Buguias - opened to traffic since 3:00 pm, October 30.

Baguio Bontoc Road A. K0328+010, Bayoyo, Buyacaoan, Buguias - opened to traffic since 4:40 pm, October 30.

Acop Kapangan Kibungan Bakun Road A. K0345+600-K0345+670, Bagtangan, Gambang, Bakun - closed to traffic since 3:00 pm, October 30. No operation due to continous falling of debris.

Mountain Province Boundary-Calanan-Abbut Road is punch thru open at: a. K0468+080 Musimus section Cagaluan, Pasil(W=12, H= 6, L=20m) soil and rock collapsed and fallen tree.

b. K0468+600, Musimus Cagaluan, Pasil (L=25, W=8,H=3)

Nueva Vizcaya-Ifugao-Mountain Province Boundary Road - closed due to a series of landslides.

Banaue-Mayoyao-Alfonso Lista-Isabela Bdry. Road - closed due to a series of landslides.

Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Bdry Road - closed due to a series of landslides.

