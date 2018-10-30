The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes the release of the 7 overseas Filipino workers kidnapped aboard the Swiss vessel MV Glarus

Published 11:30 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kidnappers have released 7 Filipino seafarers who were abducted in Nigeria in September, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced late Tuesday evening, October 30.

The DFA welcomes their release, said the agency in a statement around 11 pm on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by the Philippine embassy in Abuja through a report to Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr.

The 7 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were among 12 crew members of the Swiss vessel MV Glarus who were kidnapped by armed men on September 22.

Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Shirley Ho Vicario said that "all 12 crew members were released on Sunday, October 28."

The Filipino seafarers "are now in Zurich, Switzerland, from where they will be flown to Manila," said the DFA.

This was not the first time Filipinos were kidnapped by pirates off the Nigerian coast.

Reports showed there were at least 3 other times when Filipino seafarers were abducted – once in 2007, twice in 2017. A Filipino seafarer was also shot dead in 2013 when pirates attacked his vessel. – Rappler.com