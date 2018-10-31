Ifugao police identify the father as 48-year-old Balthazar Pinnay. His 3 children were aged 8 to 12.

Published 1:01 PM, October 31, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A father and 3 of his children were killed when a landslide buried their house on Tuesday morning, October 30, in Sitio Higib, Barangay Batad, Banaue, Ifugao.

Ifugao police identified the dead as Baltazar Pinnay, 48, and his children Rexibelle, 12; Rhezel, 10; and Rydbell, 8.

“A papa and his 3 kids were killed in a landslide that destroyed their house in Batad, Banaue,” Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat Jr said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 31.

“The mama and 4 other children who slept in the other room survived thankfully,” he added.

The news came late to rescuers because the Ifugao Electric Cooperative said power in Banaue, Lamut, Hingyon, Hungduan, Mayoyao and Tinoc was cut early. – Rappler.com