Published 3:15 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo's net trust rating declined by two points, but stayed "good," according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The Vice President got a good +38 net trust rating in the 3rd Quarter 2018 Social Weather Survey released on Tuesday, October 30. The figure is a two-point decline from Robredo's good +40 net trust rating in June 2018. (READ: Robredo's trust rating declines but stays 'good' – SWS)

According to the survey, 59% have "much trust" in Robredo, 21% have "little trust" in her, while 20% are undecided.

The survey was conducted from September 15 to 23 using face-to-face interviews with 1,500 Filipino adults.

SWS said the two-point decline in Robredo's net trust rating is due to decreases in the Visayas and Balance Luzon, offsetting the increases in Mindanao and Metro Manila.

In Mindanao, the Vice President's trust rating jumped by 14 points from +28 in June to +42 in September, making her trust rating in the region move one grade up from moderate to good.

Her trust rating in Metro Manila stayed moderate, rising by two points from +22 in June to +24 in September.

In the Visayas, however, Robredo's trust rating declined by 17 points from +51 in June to +34 in September. In Balance Luzon, her trust rating fell by 5 points to +42, but it still remained good.

The Vice President's trust rating among high school graduates remained good at +37. Her trust rating among elementary graduates also remained good, declining by just one point from +43 in June to +42 in September.

Her trust rating among college graduates fell by 4 points to +23 in September, but it still remained moderate. – Rappler.com