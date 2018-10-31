The affected residents come from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Eastern Visayas

Published 4:15 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said over 50,000 people remain in evacuation centers, in the aftermath of Rosita (Yutu), which hit the country as a typhoon.

A total of 15,193 families or 53,965 individuals were in 780 evacuation centers set up by local government units (LGUs), as of Wednesday, October 31.

The affected residents come from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, about P14.79 million in aid has been given to affected residents in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CAR. Assistance given so far consisted of 31,200 family food packs as well as sleeping kits, family kits, and hygiene kits.

Aside from this, the following actions have been taken per region:

Ilocos Region - repacked family food packs with volunteers, officers ready for deployment to affected LGUs

Cagayan Valley - relief distribution, set up a community kitchen to provide hot meals to families

CAR - delivered family food packs and non-food items

The CAR social welfare office also continues to monitor the situation in Mountain Province as a landslide buried the Department of Public Works and Highways' 2nd District Engineering Office. According to the Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, at least 8 bodies were recovered from the landslide.

Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista said field offices in affected regions remain on alert to assist evacuees and monitor reports. – Rappler.com