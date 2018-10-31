PhilCuba says the blockade is an irrational, inhumane policy

Published 4:22 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A multisectoral association called on the Philippine government to support the lifting of the 56-year economic and financial blockade against Cuba.

Members of the Philippines-Cuba Cultural and Friendship Association (PhilCuba) gathered Tuesday, October 30, at the entrance of Palma Hall of the University of the Philippines. In a statement, the group said, “The United States, by applying a severe and prolonged system of unilateral sanctions against Cuba that amounts to a commercial, financial and economic blockade, is very unjust and is obstructing the development of the Cuban economy and preventing the people from fully enjoying all human rights.”

The group added, "For 56 years now, the US has been imposing this extraterritorial blockade on the pretext that the Cuban government is authoritarian, that it has failed the Cuban people and that it has been violating the Cuban people’s rights. This is a blatant lie. The Cuban government has proved to be very responsive not only to the needs and demands of its own people but also to the needs of peoples of other countries in dire situations."

Carrying placards and wearing baller wrist bands with the call “Unblock Cuba,” PhilCuba members timed their gathering on the eve of the voting in the UN General Assembly on a Cuba-drafted resolution urging the United States to lift its 56-year-old blockade.

“We are glad the Philippine government voted against the blockade several times now. But

we would like to appeal for it to continue to stand against US’s policies and actions that run

contrary to its avowed aim: To help the Cuban people achieve freedom and a better life,”

PhilCuba working group member Gina de la Cruz told Rappler.

“We denounce the blockade because it is against human rights. It is even an act of genocide

against the Cuban people and we should be concerned," she added.

The Cuban government has been presenting to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) a draft

resolution urging the US to end its embargo against Cuba every year since 1992. It first won

majority vote in 1993 and overwhelming votes since 1994. In 2016, the US and Israel abstained

from voting on the resolution and in 2017, these two countries were the only ones that voted against

the lifting of the embargo.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly once again adopted a resolution calling on the United States to end its 46-year-old trade embargo against Cuba in a vote of 185 in favor, 3 against (Israel, Palau, United States) and 2 abstentions (Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands). The Philippine government voted in favor of the resolution. – Rappler.com