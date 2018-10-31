All in all, Makati earmarks P40 million in 2018 for free movie tickets

Published 5:29 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Makati City government has so far spent this year P30.3 million as its share for the free movie tickets for senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), and Mayor Abigail Binay said Wednesday, October 31, it was worth the investment.

William Dayrit, Makati accounting department officer-in-charge, said the city paid of P30.3 million to the 5 cinema-partners for movie tickets issued for free from January to September this year.

He said: "P27.9 million was for senior citizens and P2.4 million was for PWDs."

The amount covers the 25-percent share of Makati the city government in the cost of movie tickets used under the program, which is in partnership with cinema owners in the city.

The Makati government's cinema-partners where registered seniors and PWDs can watch free movies anyday, anytime are Glorietta and Greenbelt, Century Mall, Power Plant Mall, Cash and Carry, and Waltermart.

At present, Makati records show 82,286 of its resident are senior citizens while 9,336 are registered PWDs.

Mayor Binay said this one the city government's program she considers are "worthwhile investment."

“Being able to watch movies as often as they want helps keep their minds active and their hearts young. It also allows them to spend precious bonding moments with family members and friends, which contribute to their overall sense of well-being,” she said.

This year, Binay said Makati allocated P40 million for senior citizens and P4 million for PWDs for free movie tickets.

Makati's 'free movies' program started in 1997 when it passed City Ordinance No. 97-08. The ordinance appropriated P500,000 as the 25-percent share of the city.

The city's registered PWDs were given the same benefit in 2006. – Rappler.com