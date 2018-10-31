The mother of the 10-year-old victim reported the incident to the San Juan City police

Published 6:23 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested Tuesday, October 31, a taxi driver from San Juan City accused of raping the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in partner.

The suspect Michele "Michael" Obsequias was captured in his residence and was immediately detained at the San Juan Police police headquarters, said Senior Superintendent Dindo Reyes.

Reyes said the mother of the 10-year-old victim reported to the San Juan City Police Community Precinct (PCP-6) what her live-in partner did to her daughter.

The mother said the 32-year-old Obsequias allegedly raped her daughter at 12 noon Tuesday. The mother of the victim was out of the house working at a nearby shop during the sexual assault.

The victim narrated to the police that the suspect told her to keep her mouth shut about the incident.

Reyes said the victim had just arrived in Manila after the mother fetched her from Mindanao, where the child lived with her grandparents.

"She was left to the care of her grandparents when she was one year old after her parents separated," Reyes added. – Rappler.com