The jeepney minimum fare will still be at P10, pending review of the hike

Published 6:42 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it would ask the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to review the latest fare hike for jeepneys, amid the downward trend in oil prices.

In a media briefing, Acting Road Transport Undersecretary Mark de Leon said the LTFRB decision would still be implemented, but the regulatory board would be asked to adjust, if necessary.

"We will recommend for the LTFRB to review the fare increase. In the meantime, however, since there is already a decision, LTFRB can still implement the increase, pending the review," De Leon said on Wednesday, October 31.

The LTFRB recently approved a P2-increase in jeepney minimum fare, from P8 to P10, in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon.

The fare will be implemented starting Friday, November 2.

Following the aviation sector

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said fare increases should follow a "pre-determined matrix," where clear-cut guidelines should be identified when deciding on a fare hike.

"Ayoko 'yung estado o situation na kung saan, kapag may request for increase, meeting, discussion, deliberation. That takes time. Baka pagdating ng panahon na approved na 'yan, the situation that existed when you were asking for a fare increase is no longer there. Kaya nga, kailangan ang arrangement mo is pre-determined matrix," Tugade said.

(I don't like a situation wherein you request for an increase, then then meetings, discussions, and deliberations happen. That takes time. When it becomes approved, the situation that existed when you were asking for a fare increase might no longer be there. That's why we need an arrangement that is a pre-determined matrix.)

Tugade noted the aviation sector as an example that follows a matrix when adjusting rates for plane fuel surcharges. The matrix depends on the price of fuel per barrel and the consumer price index.

Tugade suggests that the deliberations center on the matrix and not the fare itself.

In an order dated October 18, the LTFRB granted the PUJ drivers and operators' petition back in September 2017, citing higher fuel prices. – Rappler.com