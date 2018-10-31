Here are some reminders and the government hot lines

Published 12:13 AM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Are you going home to visit the tomb of your departed love ones for Undas?

As thousands are expected to travel to and from the provinces for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, drivers and commuters are always reminded to exercise caution when traveling. (READ: On road safety and courtesy)

Here are some tips:

1. Use a seatbelt.

2. Wear a helmet on a motorcycle.

3. Drive at a safe speed and distance suitable for the conditions.

4. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

5. Do not use a mobile phone while driving.

6. Know and respect the highway code.

7. Maintain vehicle in good condition.

8. Be visible as a pedestrian or a cyclist.

9. Know how to react in case of a crash.

10. Remember to check "BLOWBAGETS" (Breaks, Lights, Oil, Water, Batteries, Air, Gas, Engine, Tires, Self)

Hotlines

In case of emergency, here are the hotlines you should reach:

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Hotline

7890 or (02) 790 8300; Twitter: @DOTrPH

Philippine National Police (PNP) Hotline Patrol

Call 117 or send text to PNP (message) to 2920

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)

Trunkline: (02) 882 4150-77 loc. 337 (rescue), 255 (Metrobase)

Metrobase: 882 0860; Twitter: @MMDA

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

(02) 304-3713, (02) 304-3904

Red Cross Hotline

143, Trunkline: (02) 790 2300; Twitter: @philredcross

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) hotlines

(02) 3-5000 and (02) 580-8910; Twitter: @NLEXexpressways

Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) hotlines

(0920) 96-SCTEX (72839) (traffic hotline) or (045) 459-0522

Skyway System Hotline

(02) 318-TOLL (318-8655); Twitter: @SkywaySOMCO

South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) hotline

0917 687 7539 (globe), (049) 508 7509, (02) 584 4389; Twitter: @OfficialSLEX

Philippine Coast Guard

(02) 527 8482 to 89, (02) 527 3880 to 85

– Rappler.com