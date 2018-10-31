Undas travel tips for drivers and commuters
MANILA, Philippines – Are you going home to visit the tomb of your departed love ones for Undas?
As thousands are expected to travel to and from the provinces for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, drivers and commuters are always reminded to exercise caution when traveling. (READ: On road safety and courtesy)
Here are some tips:
1. Use a seatbelt.
2. Wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
3. Drive at a safe speed and distance suitable for the conditions.
4. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
5. Do not use a mobile phone while driving.
6. Know and respect the highway code.
7. Maintain vehicle in good condition.
8. Be visible as a pedestrian or a cyclist.
9. Know how to react in case of a crash.
10. Remember to check "BLOWBAGETS" (Breaks, Lights, Oil, Water, Batteries, Air, Gas, Engine, Tires, Self)
Hotlines
In case of emergency, here are the hotlines you should reach:
Department of Transportation (DOTr) Hotline
7890 or (02) 790 8300; Twitter: @DOTrPH
Philippine National Police (PNP) Hotline Patrol
Call 117 or send text to PNP (message) to 2920
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)
Trunkline: (02) 882 4150-77 loc. 337 (rescue), 255 (Metrobase)
Metrobase: 882 0860; Twitter: @MMDA
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
(02) 304-3713, (02) 304-3904
Red Cross Hotline
143, Trunkline: (02) 790 2300; Twitter: @philredcross
North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) hotlines
(02) 3-5000 and (02) 580-8910; Twitter: @NLEXexpressways
Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) hotlines
(0920) 96-SCTEX (72839) (traffic hotline) or (045) 459-0522
Skyway System Hotline
(02) 318-TOLL (318-8655); Twitter: @SkywaySOMCO
South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) hotline
0917 687 7539 (globe), (049) 508 7509, (02) 584 4389; Twitter: @OfficialSLEX
Philippine Coast Guard
(02) 527 8482 to 89, (02) 527 3880 to 85
– Rappler.com