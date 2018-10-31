President Rodrigo Duterte defends his penchant for appointing ex-military men into civilian posts, saying they rarely 'debate' with him

Published 12:14 AM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte agrees with his critics that there is a militarization of the government under his administration.

"They say, 'militarization of the government.' Correct!" he said on Wednesday, October 31, during the distribution of Certificates of Land Ownership Awards to farmers in Cagayan de Oro.

He defended his penchant for appointing former military or police personnel into key civilian posts, saying persons who served in the military are less likely to "debate" with him when implementing government policies.

"I like soldiers because when you ask them to do something, Dabs (former TESDA chief Guiling Mamondiong), me, Medialdea – I have no fight with the bureaucracy but with the bureaucracy, it will take them forever. You will debate with them," he said in Bisaya.

"Even in a disaster, fire, or flood, the fools are gone, they're still drinking," he added.

Critics sounded the alarm over apparent militarization of the government after Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to "takeover" of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The 1987 Constitution prohibits active-duty military personnel from being appointed or designated to a civilian position in any capacity and at any time. (READ: Soldiers in Customs? But Constitution bars civilian assignments for military)

During his speech, Duterte also defended his former Bureau of Customs chiefs – Isidro Lapeña, a former police general, and Nicanor Faeldon, a former marine officer.

He said no matter how honest and competent the two appointees are, the nature of the work in customs means there will always be a time when contraband will pass through.

"Every day, 7,000 containers pass through, on average...Something will really get past you," he said.

The only solution, he said, is to buy more X-ray machines.

"The best thing to do there is to buy another X-ray machine," said Duterte.

The President also credited former military men for the rehabilitation of Boracay, which opened only last October 26, after 6 months of closure to allow government agencies to address pollution. (READ: Boracay: Paradise reborn?)

He said the rehabilitation would not have been possible if he had not put former Armed Forces chiefs – Eduardo Año, current Department of Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge, and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu – in charge.

NPA hand in Sagay

After praising the virtues of military men, Duterte echoed a theory shared by the military and police in relation to the massacre of 9 farmers in Sagay, Negros Occidental.

He said communist rebels were likely behind the attack.

AFP chief of staff Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr had previously said New People's Army (NPA) rebels were occupying public and private lands in order to cause tension, in the hopes of sparking violence that would then discredit the Duterte administration.

In his speech, Duterte warned communists not to do this.

"Do not confiscate, seize, or occupy land that isn't yours," he said.

The President, in a previous speech, warned Leftists he is "ready to do anything to establish order."

Martial law in Mindanao is set to end in two months, or on December 31. The AFP and PNP are preparing their recommendation to Duterte on whether it should be extended.

The government included the communist threat to justify its previous request to extend martial law which was granted by Congress. – Rappler.com