Drivers and operators will be fined for overcharging if they collect P10 without an LTFRB-issued certificate of public conveyance for the new fare guide

Published 1:40 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board will be reviewing the recent jeepney fare hike in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon.

In a statement on Thursday, November 1, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said they would follow the instructions of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, asking them for a review of the hike because of the downward trend in oil prices.

“We will follow the guidance and instruction of Secretary Tugade. The review will be done,” Delgra said.

“It will include a formula by which fare hike is reviewed, and correspondingly adjusted based on consumer price index and movement of fuel prices,” he added.

Delgra said that while the fare hike order is being implemented, consultation with stakeholders will be conducted.

The new jeepney fare is valid starting Friday, November 2, a holiday.

But the LTFRB said drivers and operators cannot charge P10 minimum fare without an LTFRB-issued new certificate of public conveyance for the new fare guide.

The drivers and operators will have to apply with the LTFRB to have their new CPCs processed.

Under the LTFRB's “no fare guide, no fare hike” policy, violators may face charges of overcharging, with a fine of P5,000 for the first offense. – Rappler.com