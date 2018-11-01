Some Filipinos in Saipan lost their houses due to Typhoon Yutu, known in the Philippines as Rosita, says the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 3:42 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sent a two-person team to Saipan on Thursday, November 1, to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by Typhoon Yutu, known as Rosita in the Philippines.

The team from the Philippine consulate general in Agana – Vice Consul Alex Vallespin and Assistance to Nationals Officer Juliet Simbul – will distribute cash assistance to affected OFWs, check their conditions, and meet with officials in Saipan.

Vallespin and Simbul were set to travel to Saipan on Thursday afternoon.

Consul General Marciano de Borja said that "some Filipinos were reported to have lost their houses in the typhoon and have limited access to food and water."

Saipan is the largest island in the Northern Marianas.

The Washington Post reported that Yutu's winds of 180 m/h "obliterated the island of Tinian and parts of the largest island, Saipan." Yutu "tied Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) for the strongest cyclone of 2019, just 10 m/h short of the strongest on record, Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda)."

Yutu or Rosita exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, October 31, leaving at least 13 dead due to landslides, including one that buried a local office of the Department of Public Works and Highways. – Rappler.com