Food packs, sleeping and hygiene kits, are provided to some 49,000 people in evacuation centers

Published 4:06 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said over 100,000 people were affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Rosita (Yutu), as of Thursday, November 1.

A total of 36,600 families or 136,647 people of those affected are in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). They come from 1,143 barangays, 193 cities, and 20 provinces.

Of the number of people affected, 12,866 families or about 49,470 individuals remain in 492 evacuation centers in the affected regions. This is a slight decrease from the over 50,000 people who were housed in evacuation sites Wednesday, October 31.

Apart from this, the Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office earlier said at least 8 bodies were recovered after a landslide buried the Department of Public Works and Highways' 2nd District Engineering Office.



Meanwhile, about P4.9 million worth of assistance has been given to affected families in the 5 regions. The aid came from the DSWD, local government units, and non-governmental organizations.

The DSWD also said its National Resource Operation had pre-positioned P17,712,000 worth of family food packs and P3,559,500 worth of non-food items at its regional offices in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CAR should local governments request for additional resources.

Field offices in affected regions remain on alert to assist evacuees, monitor reports, and coordinate with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) logistics cluster for the distribution of relief goods if needed. (EXPLAINER: Who's supposed to be in charge during disasters?)

Staff from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) were also on standby to provide gender-based and child protection response in affected regions. – Rappler.com