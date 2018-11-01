Twenty remain unaccounted for, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

Published 10:03 PM, November 01, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Three bodies were recovered Thursday, November 1, from the buried Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 2nd District Engineering Office in Sitio Hakrang, Banawel, in the municipality of Natonin, Mountain Province.

The Mountain Province Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the 3 were still unidentified.

Twenty remained unaccounted for, according to the PDRRMO.

It also said that only 4 bodies were recovered last Wednesday. They were identified as Benito Falangkad Longan, JunJun Laron, and Joel Arevalo. One was unidentified.

DPWH, which is also doing rescue operations in its own area, said Wednesday there were 8 dead. DPWH also said that the body of John Tenmakcheg, the volunteer rescuer who fell off the river, was found along Bananao River.

There were more than 200 rescuers working in the area. Some walked for hours to get to the area, DPWH said.

A K-9 team was flown in by helicopter to sniff for any survivors in the buildings. There were about 20 still trapped in the buildings, most of them workers from two construction firms building the now-condemned buildings. At least 6 were residents from nearby homes who unfortunately decided to seek shelter in the bulding.

Since Wednesday, heavy equipment cleared the the landslide-ridden road from Paracelis to Natonin to bring more rescuers in the area and hopefully the entourage of President Rodrigo Duterte, who said he would visit the area. – Rappler.com