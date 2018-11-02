Published 8:25 AM, November 02, 2018
Updated 8:27 AM, November 02, 2018
HERO. Philippine flags decorate tombs of soldiers at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
MANILA,Philippines – Filipinos all over the country flocked to cemeteries on All Saints' Day, November 1, to pay respect to their departed loved ones.
Fair weather allowed people to visit their departed, but many had to endure waiting in line for security checks to get inside public cemeteries in Metro Manila.
In Manila North Cemetery, one of the country's largest cemeteries, authorities recorded close to 300,000 visitors on Thursday morning. The figure doubled every hour, as November 1 was also a holiday.
Here are some images of Filipinos observing All Saints' Day:
UNDAS. Thousands fall in line to get inside the Bagbag Public Cemetery, Quezon City's public cemetery. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
APARTMENT. A relative cleans a tomb at the Bagbag Cemetery. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
TRADITION. Local residents perform the indigenous tradition of "Panag Apoy" in Sagada, Mountain Province. Photos by Lito Borras/Rappler
REMEMBERING. Relatives light candles fro their departed at the Tugatog Cemetery in Malabon. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
NOT ONLY HUMANS. Ikki, a chihuahua, lays beside the grave of her father, Popo, at the Pet Valley Park and Crematory. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
FALLEN ANGEL. The well-known devil-stepping-on-an-angel atop a tomb in Tugatog Cemetery in Malabon. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
FEAST. A family shares dinner beside a tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
NIGHT FALLS. Candles lit freshly painted apartment tombs at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
– Rappler.com