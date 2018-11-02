Millions flock to cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones

Published 8:25 AM, November 02, 2018

MANILA,Philippines – Filipinos all over the country flocked to cemeteries on All Saints' Day, November 1, to pay respect to their departed loved ones.

Fair weather allowed people to visit their departed, but many had to endure waiting in line for security checks to get inside public cemeteries in Metro Manila.

In Manila North Cemetery, one of the country's largest cemeteries, authorities recorded close to 300,000 visitors on Thursday morning. The figure doubled every hour, as November 1 was also a holiday.

Here are some images of Filipinos observing All Saints' Day:

– Rappler.com