Published 5:08 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite an "improved" status on the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) 2018 Global Impunity Index, the Philippines ranks 5th among countries where the murders of journalists are left unprosecuted.

Only Somalia, Syria, Iraq, and South Sudan were ranked higher than the Philippines on the list.

CPJ's Global Impunity Index calculates the number of unsolved journalist murders as a percentage of each country's population.

The 2018 index looked at journalist murders occurring from September 1, 2008, to August 31, 2018, which remain unsolved.

The Philippines has been on impunity list for 11 years, and still has 40 unsolved cases out of a population of 104.9 million.

The CPJ notes that, when the timeframe is drawn back further, there have been 80 journalist deaths in the Philippines since 1992, with 78 of those targeted for murder, and 66 murdered with impunity.

"In the past decade, at least 324 journalists have been silenced through murder worldwide and in 85% of these cases no perpetrators have been convicted. It is an emboldening message to those who seek to censor and control the media through violence," the CPJ's 2018 report said.

November 2 marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. – Rappler.com