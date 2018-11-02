The Department of Foreign Affairs doesn't identify the '48-year-old Filipina,' but reports that Japanese police have a suspect in custody

Published 10:46 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipina, who was stabbed in Japan on Thursday evening, died on Friday, November 2, the Philippine embassy in Tokyo informed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a statement Friday evening, the DFA expressed its condolences to the family of the "48-year-old Filipina," whose identity was not revealed.

The embassy said the victim succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Hamamatsu on Friday. Hamamatsu is the most populated city in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The DFA said Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V reported that Japanese police informed him a suspect is now in custody.

The ambassador "assured the family of the victim that all efforts will be exerted to ensure that justice is served," the DFA said. – Rappler.com