Published 10:26 PM, November 03, 2018
Updated 10:26 PM, November 03, 2018
SHOOTING. People gather for an interfaith candlelight vigil a few blocks away from the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/AFP
TREATS. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out candy to children at a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington on October 28, 2018. Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP
MIGRANTS. A view of Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US resting in a basketball pitch in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Oaxaca, Mexico on October 28, 2018. Photo by Guillermo Arias/AFP
BORDER WAR. A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones during a demonstration on the beach near the maritime border with Israel, in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip on October 29, 2018. Photo by Mahmud Hams/AFP
DEBRIS. A boat sails in the background as debris from the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610 floats at sea in the waters north of Karawang, West Java on October 29, 2018. Photo by Adek Berry/AFP
ACQUA ALTA. People walk in the flooded Riva degli Schiavoni in front of the San Giorgio church during a high-water alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. Photo by Miguel Medina/AFP
INUNDATED. Rains from Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) flooded the Dacalan and Lubo Elementary Schools in Tanudan, Kalinga on October 30, 2018. Photo by Peter Balconit
RESCUE. A team from the Philippine Coast Guard rush to rescue passengers and crew members of motorboat Meme 5 after it capsized in the waters off Gilutungan, Cordova, Cebu on October 30, 2018. PCG handout photo
WIND BLOWN. An aide holds the cape of Pope Francis as a wind blows after the weekly general audience at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on October 31, 2018. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
CHECK-UP. Vets check a baby siamang, or black-furred gibbon, rescued from a villager, at the local nature conservation agency's office in Banda Aceh, Aceh province on November 1, 2018. Photo by Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP
VOODOO. A woman devotee in the role of a spirit known as a Gede is seen during ceremonies honoring the Haitian voodoo spirit of Baron Samdi on the Day of the Dead at the Cemetery of Cite Soleil on November 1, 2018. Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP
HEROES. Candles lit soldiers tombs at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on the observance of All Saints Day on November 1, 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
ALL SOULS DAY. Families of desaparecidos hang pictures of their missing relatives as they call for justice for their loved ones and other victims of human rights violations on All Souls' Day, November 2, 2018 in Manila. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
– Rappler.com