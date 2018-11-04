IN PHOTOS: Aspiring lawyers take the 2018 Bar exams
'This is the highest number of Bar candidates in recent years,' says the Supreme Court, as 8,701 candidates registered to take the exams
Published 11:49 AM, November 04, 2018
Updated 11:49 AM, November 04, 2018
BEFORE SUNRISE. Law graduates enter the University of Santo Tomas for the first day of the Bar exams. All photos by Ben Nabong/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring lawyers trooped to the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Sunday, November 4, for the first day of this year's Bar exams.
A record high of 8,701 candidates registered to take the Bar. "This is the highest number of Bar candidates in recent years," the Supreme Court said in a statement.
In 2017, only 1,724 or 25.55% out of the 6,748 graduates passed. Mark John Simondo of the University of St La Salle Bacolod topped the Bar with a grade of 91.05%.
Here is what Rappler saw on Sunday:
RECORD-HIGH. Over 8,000 candidates take the Bar exams, the highest number of examinees in recent years.
GOOD LUCK. Bar candidates hug each other before entering the campus for the exams.
CALL. Members of the National Union of People's Lawyers send a message to aspiring legal practitioners.
SECURITY. More than 400 police personnel are deployed around the UST campus as early as 3 am on November 4, 2018.
PRAYER. An examinee kisses the Santo Niño before the Bar exams.
SC REPRESENT. Associate Justice Marvic Leonen welcomes Bar examinees at the UST gate.
SUPPORTERS. Families and friends of Bar examinees stand outside the campus.
