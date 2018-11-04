'This is the highest number of Bar candidates in recent years,' says the Supreme Court, as 8,701 candidates registered to take the exams

Published 11:49 AM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring lawyers trooped to the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Sunday, November 4, for the first day of this year's Bar exams.

A record high of 8,701 candidates registered to take the Bar. "This is the highest number of Bar candidates in recent years," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

In 2017, only 1,724 or 25.55% out of the 6,748 graduates passed. Mark John Simondo of the University of St La Salle Bacolod topped the Bar with a grade of 91.05%.

Here is what Rappler saw on Sunday:

– Rappler.com