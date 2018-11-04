The Philippine Coast Guard says the 12 were aboard cargo ship LCT Bato Twin, which was carrying sand and gravel to Boracay

Published 4:40 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A cargo ship carrying sand and gravel sank off Malay, Aklan, on Sunday, November 4.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued all 12 crew members of LCT Bato Twin.

The vessel had been sailing from Sambiray Port to Manoc-manoc, Boracay, when the Coast Guard Station in Aklan learned of the incident around 10:25 am.

PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo said they have yet to determine why the cargo ship sank.

The PCG is also checking if there has been an oil leak. The fuel tank of LCT Bato Twin had diesel at the time of the sinking. – Rappler.com