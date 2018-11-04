There are allegations that Filipina worker Emerita Gannaban, who reportedly died of poisoning, had been maltreated

Published 8:30 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the death of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is under investigation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Sunday, November 4, the DFA said 44-year-old domestic worker Emerita Gannaban reportedly died of poisoning at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh on October 29.

According to the DFA, there are allegations that the OFW had been maltreated, and the department "would take a closer look into her death."

Gannaban, who hailed from the province of Kalinga, was deployed to Saudi Arabia only last June.

The DFA, citing Chargé d'Affaires Christopher Patrick Aro, said the Philippine embassy in Riyadh is waiting for the results of an autopsy conducted on Gannaban.

"The Philippine embassy in Riyadh is in touch with relatives of Gannaban...as well as with her employer and recruiters in Manila and in Riyadh in connection with arrangements for the repatriation of her remains as soon as police authorities conclude their investigation into her death," said the DFA. – Rappler.com