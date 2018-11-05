The details of the incident, which happened in Barangay Kawayan at around 7 am, remain scant

Published 12:21 PM, November 05, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 10-year-old lumad boy was reportedly shot and wounded by a security guard inside a disputed land in San Fernando, Bukidnon, on Monday, November 5.

The details of the incident, which happened in Barangay Kawayan at around 7 am, remained scant.

But Raol Kampoan, a member of the council of Kaugalingong Sistema sa Igpasasindog to Lumadnong Ogpaan, a local lumad organization in Bukidnon, identified the boy as Aboy Mandaget.

In an advisory sent out to the media, Kampoan identified the alleged assailant as a "Totung."

"Around twenty (20) armed security guards arrived at the piece of land collectively cultivated by Lumads to grow rice. The guards started destroying the seedlings, prompting the Lumad to defend their crops. The security guards started firing shots at the Lumad and witnesses saw 'Totung' fire at Mandaget, hitting the latter on his foot. The boy was rushed to a hospital," he said.

Kampoan said the guards might have been emboldened by the recent pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte on land occupation by farmers.

"It is important to remember that President Duterte warned farmers on occupying unused and barren lands, threatening to shoot them if they do so. And with Martial Law in place in Mindanao, both private and security armed forces are emboldened to carry out this blatant and vicious assault on the Lumad who are just trying to feed their families," he added.

In a speech on October 29 in Bacolod, Duterte said only those who resist violently would be shot.

“My orders to the police and the soldiers, shoot them. If they resist violently, shoot them. If they die, I do not care,” the President said. – Rappler.com