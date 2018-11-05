Here's your Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange guide
MANILA, Philippines – The country's first "landport," the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), is a 4.5-hectare "all-in-one" terminal housing transportation bays, commercial spaces, and office buildings.
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to inaugurate the terminal on Monday, November 5.
The Department of Transportation said operations will start in the second week of November. (LOOK: The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange)
How should commuters use the terminal? Here's a quick guide:
Buses
The PITX has devoted its facilities to integrate provincial and in-city bus transfers.
The ticketing counter and departure bus bays are located at the first floor of the terminal, while the arrival bays are at the second floor.
Departure
Step 1: For commuters who opt to buy tickets for trips in the next few hours, schedules are posted at the public information displays around the terminal.
Step 2: Proceed to the ticketing counter to buy your tickets. Only cash payments are currently accepted.
Step 3: Be at the boarding gates 15 minutes before the scheduled trip. Be alert for any changes in the schedule by checking out the displays or by listening to the public announcement system.
Step 4: When the bus is ready to load passengers, scan your ticket on the validation machine to enter the boarding gates. Buses will leave on time, so avoid being late. Tickets are no longer valid past the trip schedule.
Step 5: Board the bus and sit at your assigned seat.
Arrival
Step 1: Remain seated until the bus has stopped at the arrival bay.
Step 2: Proceed to the entrance gate and pass through security checks.
Step 3: Look for your next transfer.
Jeepneys
The loading bay for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) is located on the left side of the first floor, while the unloading bay is on the right side.
Step 1: Proceed to the designated jeepney bay area.
Step 2: Look for the PUJ route and queue if needed.
Step 3: Prepare your payment and pay before boarding the jeep.
Taxis
The taxi lane area is located at the ground floor, near the main entrance of the terminal.
Step 1: Visit the information center at the ground floor to get a queuing number.
Step 2: Proceed to the taxi lane area and wait for your queuing number to be called.
UV Express shuttles
Loading bays for UV Express shuttles are located at the third floor.
Step 1: Proceed to the designated UV Express shuttle bay area.
Step 2: Look for the UV Express route and queue if needed.
Step 3: Prepare your payment and pay before boarding the shuttle.
Available routes
Transfers are available within Metro Manila, as well as to Cavite and Batangas. Here are the available routes to the provinces from the PITX.
Route 1 via Cavitex
- Kawit
- Noveleta
- Cavite City
Route 2
- Tanza
- Naic
- Maragondon
- Ternate
Route 3 via Aguinaldo Highway
- General Trias City
- Trece Martires City
- Indang
Route 4 via Aguinaldo Highway
- Bacoor City
- Imus City
- Dasmariñas City
- Silang
- Amadeo
- Tagaytay City
- Mendez
- Alfonso
- Nasugbu
- Lian
- Calatagan
- Balayan
