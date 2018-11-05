A quick guide on how to use the terminal, plus available routes to Cavite and Batangas

Published 3:00 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's first "landport," the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), is a 4.5-hectare "all-in-one" terminal housing transportation bays, commercial spaces, and office buildings.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to inaugurate the terminal on Monday, November 5.

The Department of Transportation said operations will start in the second week of November. (LOOK: The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange)

How should commuters use the terminal? Here's a quick guide:

Buses

The PITX has devoted its facilities to integrate provincial and in-city bus transfers.

The ticketing counter and departure bus bays are located at the first floor of the terminal, while the arrival bays are at the second floor.

Departure

Step 1: For commuters who opt to buy tickets for trips in the next few hours, schedules are posted at the public information displays around the terminal.

Step 2: Proceed to the ticketing counter to buy your tickets. Only cash payments are currently accepted.

Step 3: Be at the boarding gates 15 minutes before the scheduled trip. Be alert for any changes in the schedule by checking out the displays or by listening to the public announcement system.

Step 4: When the bus is ready to load passengers, scan your ticket on the validation machine to enter the boarding gates. Buses will leave on time, so avoid being late. Tickets are no longer valid past the trip schedule.

Step 5: Board the bus and sit at your assigned seat.

Arrival

Step 1: Remain seated until the bus has stopped at the arrival bay.

Step 2: Proceed to the entrance gate and pass through security checks.

Step 3: Look for your next transfer.

Jeepneys

The loading bay for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) is located on the left side of the first floor, while the unloading bay is on the right side.

Step 1: Proceed to the designated jeepney bay area.

Step 2: Look for the PUJ route and queue if needed.

Step 3: Prepare your payment and pay before boarding the jeep.

Taxis

The taxi lane area is located at the ground floor, near the main entrance of the terminal.

Step 1: Visit the information center at the ground floor to get a queuing number.



Step 2: Proceed to the taxi lane area and wait for your queuing number to be called.



UV Express shuttles

Loading bays for UV Express shuttles are located at the third floor.

Step 1: Proceed to the designated UV Express shuttle bay area.

Step 2: Look for the UV Express route and queue if needed.

Step 3: Prepare your payment and pay before boarding the shuttle.

Available routes

Transfers are available within Metro Manila, as well as to Cavite and Batangas. Here are the available routes to the provinces from the PITX.

Route 1 via Cavitex

Kawit



Noveleta



Cavite City

Route 2

Tanza



Naic



Maragondon



Ternate

Route 3 via Aguinaldo Highway

General Trias City



Trece Martires City



Indang

Route 4 via Aguinaldo Highway

Bacoor City



Imus City



Dasmariñas City



Silang



Amadeo



Tagaytay City



Mendez



Alfonso



Nasugbu



Lian



Calatagan



Balayan

– Rappler.com