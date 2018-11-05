After serving as officer in charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government , Eduardo Año is formally given the rank of secretary

Published 10:46 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 10 months serving as officer in charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Eduardo Año finally took his oath as secretary on Monday, November 5.

The Malacañang ceremony, led by President Rodrigo Duterte, means Año now formally has the rank of secretary.

On the same afternoon, Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles took his oath as Cabinet secretary.

Año had been DILG OIC since January, even though Duterte had announced months earlier, in August 2017, that he wanted the former military chief to become DILG secretary.

Año could not be given the secretary post immediately because of Republic Act Number 6975, which bars a retired or resigned military officer from being appointed Secretary within one year from the date of their retirement or resignation.

A former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff, Año retired on October 26, 2017.

His appointment makes him the second military chief to hold the post of DILG secretary. Before him, the late Angelo Reyes held the post under the Arroyo administration. – Rappler.com