Makati dislodges Quezon City as the richest local government unit in 2017, based on the Commission on Audit's Annual Financial Report on LGUs

Published 7:00 AM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Makati City did not only overtake Quezon City as the Philippines’ richest local government unit in 2017, it also became the first LGU to breach the P100 billion mark in terms of assets.

This is based on the latest Annual Financial Report on LGUs prepared by the Commission on Audit (COA) and released in late October.

Makati reported total assets of P196.574 billion in 2017, almost triple the P54.85 billion it reported in 2016. What accounted for the considerable increase was the inclusion of the value of infrastructure projects, as required by the Philippine Public Sector Accounting Standards. In Makati’s case, that totaled P127.7 billion.

“Based on the inventory count conducted by the City in years 2016 and 2017, the local road network (LRN) of the 19 barangays were already accounted and recorded in the City’s book of accounts,” according to Makati’s financial statements in 2017.

Richest cities

Here are the rest of the wealthiest cities:

Quezon City – P68.33 billion

Manila – P38.677 billion

Cebu City – P33.86 billion

Pasig – P33.703 billion

Taguig – P19.641 billion

– P19.641 billion Caloocan – P17.011 billion

Pasay – P16.662 billion

Davao City – P13.182 billion

Calamba – P12.414 billion

10 richest provinces

Cebu – P34.139 billion

Compostela Valley – P18.95 billion

Batangas – P15.568 billion

Rizal – P14.02 billion

Negros Occidental – P12.889 billion

Zambales – P10.455 billion

Bulacan – P10.451 billion

Palawan – P10.159 billion

Iloilo – P10.045 billion

Pampanga b– P9.53 billion

This was the first time Zambales made it to the top 10.

10 richest municipalities

Cainta – P3.988 billion

Sual (Pangasinan) – P2.529 billiion

Limay (Bataan) – P2.426 billion

Sto Tomas (Batangas) – P2.15 billion

Binangonan (Rizal) – P2.106 billion

Mariveles (Bataan) – P2.091 billion

Tanay (Rizal) – P1.793 billion

Carmona (Cavite) – P1.659 billion

Narvacan (Ilocos Sur) – P1.627 billion

Silang (Cavite) – P1.598 billion

Carmona, Narvacan, and Silang were on the top 10 for the first time.

Included in the 2017 Annual Financial Report on LGUs were 80 of 81 provinces, 142 of 145 cities, and 1,440 of 1,489 municipalities. – Rappler.com