Published 11:51 PM, November 05, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Fire hit the former Pines Theater, one of the oldest buildings in central Baguio and a landmark art deco building, Friday evening, November 5.

As of posting, firefighters have yet to determinewhat caused the 6:45 pm blaze.

They were able to control the fire after about two hours.

Now known as the Pines Arcade, the place housed garments stalls, gadget shops, and a food court.

Established in the 1930s, the Pines Theater survived the carpet bombing of Baguio when allied forces liberated the country at the end of World War II.

– Rappler.com