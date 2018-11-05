LOOK: Fire hits landmark art deco building in Baguio
BAGUIO, Philippines – Fire hit the former Pines Theater, one of the oldest buildings in central Baguio and a landmark art deco building, Friday evening, November 5.
As of posting, firefighters have yet to determinewhat caused the 6:45 pm blaze.
They were able to control the fire after about two hours.
Now known as the Pines Arcade, the place housed garments stalls, gadget shops, and a food court.
Established in the 1930s, the Pines Theater survived the carpet bombing of Baguio when allied forces liberated the country at the end of World War II.
– Rappler.com