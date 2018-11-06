Noel Felongco will head the National Anti-Poverty Commission, while Alvin Feliciano takes over the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor. Charmalou Aldevera is also appointed assistant secretary at the Office of the President.

Published 2:21 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Noel Felongco, who formerly headed the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), as lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC).

Felongco, whose appointment paper was signed on October 31, will take the post vacated by leftist Liza Maza who resigned last April to protest the cancellation of peace talks with communists and Duterte's close ties to the Marcos family.

Taking Felongco's place at PCUP is Alvin Feliciano, formerly Technical Education and Skills Development Authority deputy director-general.



Before chairing PCUP, Felongco was undersecretary for solid waste management at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

He is a key ally of Duterte in the Visayas, having served as president of the PDP-Laban Central Visayas chapter. He was also born in Davao City, Duterte's hometown.

Davao City lawyer as OP assistant secretary

Charmalou Aldevera, a lawyer, was named assistant secretary under the Office of the President (OP). Her appointment papers were signed on October 31.

Aldevera, lawyer to Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, was being considered to take over some of the functions of resigned Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, according to Malacañang and sources.

Other functions of Go have already been given to Duterte's aide de camp Sofia Loren Deliu. – Rappler.com