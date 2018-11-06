Police Superintendent Santiago Ylanan Rapiz, assigned at the Logistics Branch of the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office, is killed in an anti-drug operation

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – A police officer suspected of reselling confiscated illegal drugs was killed in a drug buy-bust operation in Dipolog City on Monday night, November 5.

Police Superintendent Santiago Ylanan Rapiz, assigned at the Logistics Branch of the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office, was killed in an anti-drug operation of the Philippine National Police-Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in front of Andres Bonifacio College Gymnasium, in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Police said Rapiz tried to flee authorities and shot at them when he was cornered. He was rushed to the Corazon Aquino Hospital in Dipolog City, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physicians.

Police said that during the operation, an undercover cop posing as a buyer obtained from Rapiz one big transparent heat-sealed plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu worth P50,000.

Rapiz's weapon, a caliber 45 pistol, was recovered from the crime scene.

Rapiz is alleged to be a "ninja cop" or police who recycled and resold confiscated illegal drugs. President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered a crackdown on rogue cops and said last year that he would give a P3-million reward for the capture of every cop involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Luis Licup, Police Regional Office 9 chief, said the Dipolog buy-bust was a legitimate operation and was coordinated with PRO-9.

Licup also reminded cops under his watch that the police regional office was seriously implementing an internal cleansing program.

Under the program, 31 cops tested positive for illegal drug use during the conduct of random drug testing while 11 others were arrested in anti-drug operations since January this year in Region 9. – Rappler.com