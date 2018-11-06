The e-card reduces the number of documents needed when applying for programs and services offered by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration

Published 2:55 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) launched on Tuesday, November 6, its overseas Filipino worker (OFW) e-card, a membership card that provides easier access to government benefits.

The e-card can be used for OWWA services such as welfare programs, scholarship applications, training programs, and other social benefits.

To apply for such programs, OFWs only have to show their card or the digital copy of the card, which has a QR code that can be easily scanned to verify authenticity.

The e-card reduces the number of documents needed when applying for services.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac also said that the e-card functions both as a membership card and as a valid ID that can be used when dealing with various government agencies involved in overseas deployment.

"The card will benefit OFWs in many ways possible. It's not just a proof of membership, but it also provides easier access to programs. It also functions as a valid ID for DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration), OWWA, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Overseas Labor Offices," Cacdac said on Tuesday.

OFWs who are active members of OWWA and are under the Balik Manggagawa program with valid overseas employment certificates may apply for the e-card.

The Balik Manggagawa program covers OFWs who frequently return to the country for short vacations.

Application can be done online by visiting the OWWA website.

The e-card is available for free and may be claimed upon return to the Philippines at any OWWA regional office nationwide.

It may also be claimed by a family member, provided that they bring an authorization letter and a copy of the OFW's passport identification page.

An estimated 250,000 Balik Manggagawa workers are expected to benefit from the first rollout of e-cards. At the launch, OWWA gave out the cards to 31 OFWs.

Help desks across the regional offices were set up specifically for questions about the e-card. – Rappler.com