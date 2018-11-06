The LTFRB will also review the P570 worth of processing fees whenever a fare hike becomes permanent

Published 4:57 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Tuesday, November 6 that a rollback in jeepney minimum fares is possible, pending the review of the fare hike.

In an interview with DZRH, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said that they only decided on the pending jeepney fare hike petition since it was filed in September 2017.

"Possible bumalik sa dating pamasahe. Depende sa galaw ng krudo. Ang galaw sa pagtataas ng pasahe, almost always ang pinagbabasehan ang galaw ng krudo. Ngayon, tinitignan din natin ang inflation, consumer price index. All those things are being considered," Delgra told DZRH.

(It's possible to revert to the previous jeepney fares again. It depends on the movement of crude oil prices. Fare hike petitions almost always depend on the movement of crude price. Now, we are also looking at inflation [and] the consumer price index. All those are being considered.)

The Department of Transportation ordered the LTFRB to review the recent P2-fare hike because of the downward trend in global oil prices.

"We will be taking that into consideration. So moving forward, we can come up with a working formula on how we can make a pre-determined fare [matrix]," Delgra said

As of Monday, November 5, a total of 2,365 fare matrices have been issued to jeepney drivers and operators from the Central Office (279), Metro Manila (803), Central Luzon (717), and Southern Luzon (566).

Review of fees

Delgra also said processing fees collected from drivers and operators will also be reviewed.

Under Department Order (DO) 2001-82, the processing of an updated certificate of public conveyance in the event that a fare hike becomes permanent costs P510. Another P10 needs to be paid for the legal research fee, and another P50 per fare guide per unit to shoulder administrative costs.

That means at least P570 needs to be paid per franchise. Collections go to the National Treasury.

"Nadatnan na po natin 'yan nung pagpasok natin na matagal na rin pala na regulatory fee. 'Pag may decision na fare adjustment na pinal, meron babayaran offhand. Kailangan tignan uli 'yang policy na 'yan," Delgra said.

(When we entered, there have been a long-standing policy for a regulatory fee. When there is a final decision on fare hike adjustments, there needs to be paid offhand. We need to look at that policy again.)

DO 2001-82 was issued August 31, 2001, and was signed by then-Transportation Secretary Pantaleon Alvarez. – Rappler.com