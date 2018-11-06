Phoenix Petroleum however says it had complied with all required permits and it even voluntarily closed down the station which was the source of a gas leak last week

Published 11:21 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Contrary to the claims of the Makati City government, Phoenix Petroleum said Tuesday, November 6, that the Barangay Bangkal gasoline station which was the source of a gas leak last week had all its necessary papers to operate, including a business permit.

Raymond T. Zorrilla, senior vice president for external affairs of Phoenix Petroleum, also said that their company voluntarily closed down the said station on November 1.

The leak was discovered when residents complained of the the overpowering smell of diesel Wednesday night, October 31.

In less than 24 hours, Makati's Bureau of Fire Protection team traced the stench to a leak in the storage tanks of the Phoenix Petroleum gasoline station located at the corner of Estrella and Evangelista Streets. The BFP Makati found out that diesel fuel flowed into the drainage system in the barangay.

A lockdown of the surrounding area was ordered while the BFP tried to contain the situation.

Phoenix was reacting to a statement Monday, November 5, by the Makati City government that the Barangay Bangkal station lacked a business permit.

Makati City Hall issued a closure order signed by City Administrator Claro Certeza and City Legal Officer Michael Arthur Camina because "the establishment has been operating without business/mayor's permit"

"There might just be a miscommunication," said Phoenix's Zorilla.

Meanwhile, BFP Makati said that the level of diesel fumes in the affected area has diminished after the drainage system flushing that they conducted.

Vehicular traffic was reopened in Evangelista Street last Sunday, November 4.

The fire bureau was still determining what caused the leak, and which of Phoenix's 4 tanks was the source of the leak. – Rappler.com