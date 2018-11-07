The suspect, a trainee in the Makati city auxiliary security force, gives himself up

Published 7:39 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Four days after he was identified by police as the culprit in a motorcycle theft in Circuit, Makati, a trainee in the city's Public Safety Department (PSD) turned himself in Wednesday, November 7, at Mayor Abigail Binay's office.

Noel Trinidad was seen in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area taking the motorcycle out of Circuit parking lot.

The 23-year-old Trinidad arrived at the Makati Mayor's office just before noon Wednesday, or four days after his accomplice identified him to police.

Apollo Bartolome, an employee in one of the establishments inside Circuit, and Trinidad were seen in the CCTV footage walking together in the mall's parking area on Saturday, November 3. Another video clip showed Trinidad riding on the stolen motorcycle, while Bartolome served as a lookout.

Police arrested Bartolome Saturday evening.

Makati police also said it has returned the motorcycle to the owner.

Mayor Binay warned all city security trainees to remember that Makati City will strictly enforce the law at all times and regardless of who violates it.

With the influx of crowds during the Christmas shopping season, Binay ordered Makati police to increase their presence in public areas. "The City Hall will be coordinating with the management of Circuit and other malls for additional security measures," she said.

Both suspects are now detained at the Makati City police headquarters. – Rappler.com