There are no reported casualties as of posting time

Published 8:05 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested a male suspect on Wednesday evening, November 7, for shooting a gun inside the busy Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City.

According to San Juan top cop Senior Superintendent Dindo Reyes, the alleged gunman fired "upwards" inside the mall at around 6:30 pm, causing the public to run in panic.

He was arrested by mall security personnel and policemen after the incident, Reyes added.

Reyes said that there are no reported casualties from cops on the ground.

The suspect was being brought to the San Juan City police station as of posting time. – Rappler.com