A lone bettor who bought his ticket in Naga City wins P30 million Lotto 6/42 jackpot

Published 10:00 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A lone bettor from Naga City became over P30 million richer by winning the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Lotto 6/42 Tuesday night, November 6.

PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan said Wednesday, November 7, the winner purchased the ticket from an outlet in Naga City in Camarines Sur. The winning Lotto 6/42 combination was: 19-02-31-10-08-22.

The total jackpot was P31,846, 491.

In the Lotto 6/42 game, players select 6 numbers from 1 to 42. The initial jackpot prize is P6,000,000. The prize money keeps growing based on nationwide sales until the right number comibations are won.

A Lotto 6/42 ticket costs P24 each.

Meanwhile, the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot remained at P49,500,000, 10 weeks after the blockbuster P1.18 billion draw. No one guessed Tuesday's combination of 43-58-21-54-23-22.

Balutan encouraged the public to continue patronizing PCSO games because a large portion of its revenue goes to charity, helping the hospitalization fees of indigent families.

For updates on the different lotto games, Balutan said the public may visit the PCSO official website for winning combinations and updates. – Rappler.com