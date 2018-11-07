The victim says she was raped by a cop then forced to perform sexual acts to another inside a police patrol vehicle

Published 9:32 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cops arrested two fellow policemen for asking sexual favors from a female gambling suspect, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said in a report on Wednesday, November 7.

How did it happen? It began with cops arresting an alias Maria on Saturday evening, November 2, for allegedly violating the illegal gambling law.

As she was in the hospital for medical examination before her booking procedure, she pleaded with the arresting cops if she could be let go that time because her live-in partner had earlier been arrested.

The cop she spoke to, Police Officer I Severiano Montalban III, allegedly said her freedom had a price and he asked her for sex in exchange for her request.

"Montalban III replied that she should give something in return for her request - and that was, for her to have sex with him. Out of fear of being incarcerated, complainant gave in to the demand," read the report prepared by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

She was 'passed on': Citing the victim's testimony, the report said she was "passed on" to another cop by Montalban after their sexual intercourse.

The second cop was identified as another newbie cop, Police Officer I Jayson Portuguez.

Portuguez, cops said, did not penetrate the victim. Instead, he "obliged her to indulge in other sexual acts."

Both cops were part of the QCPD Station 4 which covers Novaliches. The illegal acts happened inside a police patrol vehicle.

What happens next? Portuguez was arrested at 2 am on Tuesday, while Montalban surrendered in the evening at 7 pm after a manhunt was launched for his arrest.

Quezon City cops said, when they were apprehended, their two colleagues admitted to forcing the victim to engage in sexual acts.

They now face complaints for allegedly violating Republic Act 8353 or the the Anti Rape Law of 1997.

Not the first, not the last? Former QCPD chief and now Metro Manila top cop Director Guillermo Eleazar said he was saddened by the latest sex-for-freedom case. Just a week ago, a cop was arrested for allegedly raping a teenager in exchange for the freedom of her detained parents.

"The timing of this incident comes at the worst time. As police critics are still hitting the organization for the recent rape incident involving another policeman whom we arrested, this one now comes as if to confirm what some critics are saying," Eleazar admitted.

"I encourage more victims of police abuse to come forward so we can really send the message to our policemen that reform is at hand," he added. – Rappler.com