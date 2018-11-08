National Democratic Front consultant Vic Ladlad has emphysema and a 'severe heart condition,' and any physical confrontation can exhaust him, says his wife Fides Lim

Published 12:36 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National Democratic Front political consultant Vicente Ladlad could not have possessed illegal firearms because he had no way to use them.

He is currently suffering from a lung and heart condition, his wife Fides Lim told reporters in Camp Bagong Diwa on Thursday, November 8.

"Si Vic, chronic asthmatic, which has degenerated into emphysema. Tapos meron pa siyang matinding heart condition," Lim said. (Vic is chronic asthmatic, and his condition has degenerated into emphysema. He also has a severe heart condition.)

Lim said there is no scenario that her husband would use the guns, much more to start any violent encounter, as cops allege he did, because his asthma would kick in from the exhaustion.

"Hindin siya NPA (He is no member of the New People's Army)," she added, referring to the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Ladlad was arrested with two persons identified by cops and soldiers as staffers in a house in Novaliches, Quezon City, early morning Thursday.

According to the police, there were rifles, pistols, ammunition, and grenades found in the possession of Ladlad and his companions.

Fides Lim said her husband was only set up as part of the Duterte government's crackdown on communists ever since peace talks were terminated.

Insisting that the firearms were planted, Lim challenged cops to conduct fingerprint tests on the seized firearms. She said she is confident authorities will find nothing.

"Sinasabi ko sa inyo, wala – nothing, zero – kasi, alam 'nyo, iyan ang kanilang modus vivendi, modus operandi. They will plant evidence against you," Lim said. (I am telling you, there's nothing – nothing, zero – because that's their modus vivendi, modus operandi. They will plant evidence against you.)

In a Facebook status early morning on Thursday, Lim said her husband needed to regularly take his medicines for his condition.

As of Thursday 1 pm, she has not been allowed to reach her husband. Cops said Vicente Ladlad is still undergoing booking procedures." – Rappler.com