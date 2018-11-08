The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines says the 'intentional toppling of vegetation under the Baloi-Agus 2 transmission line resulted in the loss of power over vast areas in Northeastern and Northwestern Mindanao'

Published 7:08 PM, November 08, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Northern Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula experienced an hours-long power outage on Thursday, November 8.

Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay had no power starting 10:38 am on Thursday.

Power was restored in most areas early Thursday afternoon.

Mae Roselle Curiano, spokesperson of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Mindanao Systems operations said the NGCP “monitored a grid disturbance which resulted in a loss of power affecting the Northwestern and Northeastern Mindanao.”

The NGCP said in a statement that an initial report showed “that intentional toppling of vegetation under the Baloi-Agus 2 transmission line resulted in the loss of power over vast areas in Northeastern and Northwestern Mindanao.”

"NGCP urges all stakeholders and host communities to safeguard its lines and respect right-of-way (ROW) clearances," it added.

The NGCP said that it completed restoration of all transmission services at 1:56 pm, "except for the Agus 2-Baloi line, which is still being cleared of the intentionally toppled vegetation."

"All grid loads/grid connected utilities are restored and operating under normal conditions," it added. – Rappler.com