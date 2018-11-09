The fire started at around 5:30 am, and was declared 'contained' before 8 am, says Navy Spokesman Commander Jonathan Zata

Published 2:15 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fire struck a Philippine Navy base in Sangley Point, Cavite, early Friday morning, November 9.

“There was no reported personnel casualty,” said Navy Spokesperson Commander Jonathan Zata.

Zata said the fire started at around 5:30 am in one of the igloos of the Naval Ordnance Depot in Naval Base Cavite. He said the igloo contained ammunition for small firearms and smoke grenades for M203 grenade launchers.

The fire was was declared contained at 7:45 am, he said.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident,” Zata added.

Zata said that as part of protocol, adjacent offices and those living in on-base housing for military personnel were alerted and advised to proceed to designated evacuation areas. – Rappler.com