Published 2:04 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jennifer Dalquez, the Filipina who recently came home after being acquitted of murder charges in the United Arab Emirates, received financial aid of P100,000 from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) this week.

Dalquez said she plans to start a small business in General Santos City.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Strategic Communications and Research Ernesto Abella handed the assistance to Dalquez on Wednesday, November7.

This was a day after President Rodrigo Duterte invited her and her family to Malacañang, and issued orders for the government to facilitate livelihood opportunities for her.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa lahat ng tulong ’nyo sa akin para ako’y mapalaya. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa lahat ng tulong ’nyo para makapagsimula ng bagong buhay sa Pilipinas kasama ang aking pamilya,” she told Abella on Wednesday.

(Thank you for all the help you extended to secure my freedom. I also thank you for all your help so I can start anew in the Philippines with my family.)

Dalquez was sentenced to death for murdering her abusive employer in 2014. She said she acted in self defense as her employer attempted to rape her at knifepoint. She was behind bars for 4 years. (TIMELINE: Jennifer Dalquez's journey to death row and acquittal)

Since her return to the Philippines, she has also received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

DOLE has given livelihood assistance to her parents and a scholarship to her child. – with a report from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com