The National Privacy Commission wants to confirm if Pines City Colleges is complying with the 'principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality in accordance with law'

Published 4:54 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Thursday, November 8, summoned Pines City Colleges (PCC) President Rocio Prats-Baltao, PCC Vice President for Administration Regina S. Prats, and school physician Aurelia D. Navarro to meet with members of the NPC on November 14 to explain "the legality and propriety" of collecting personal information from its students.

On October 25, PCC called for mandatory pregnancy tests for its female students, scheduling testing on November 7 for dentistry students and November 8 to 9 for pharmacy and nursing students.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the PCC stood by its controversial decision, saying on its Faceook page that it "abides by its policy of pregnancy tests for female students who are enrolling in any subject that would endanger both mother and child."



In its letter to the PCC, the privacy commission wanted to confirm the school was complying with "the fundamental data privacy principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality in accordance with law."

Specifically, the NPC noted the mandatory pregnancy testing and the implied access to such information derived from the tests is considered sensitive personal information, which the NPC must ensure is handled properly.

It added the school had no registered data protection officer in the NPC's database, and that a failure to meet necessary data privacy conditions or to adhere to fundamental data privacy principles may result in civil, administrative and criminal liability. – Rappler.com