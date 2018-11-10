14

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/CCF88BF5E31541C3AFFE6B237DE32B39/img/DD7E519F2E664FB2ACFF8DAA042FD3CF/matachines-mexico-us-border-november-3-2018.jpg

The week in photos: November 3-9, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world