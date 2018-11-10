Published 4:27 PM, November 10, 2018
Updated 4:28 PM, November 10, 2018
'MATACHINES'. Mexican traditional dancers at the Mexico-US border fence in Ciudad Juarez on November 3, 2018, participate in a mass for Honduran migrants heading via a caravan to the US. Photo by Herika Martinez/AFP
NEW BEAUTIES. Miss Earth 2018 winners led by Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen (3rd from left) pose for photos after their crowning on November 3, 2018. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
GOODBYE. Supporters hug Sister Patricia Fox at the departure area of the NAIA Terminal 2 before her flight out of Manila on November 3, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
JUST AROUND THE CORNER. People watch a fireworks display during the opening ceremonies of the Tiendesitas Christmas Tunnel on November 6, 2018, in Pasig City.Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
AMERICA VOTES. Campaign signs for various candidates are seen outside the Montpelier Town Hall on November 6, 2018, in Vermont. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP
PRESIDENT VS THE PRESS. US President Donald Trump gets into a heated exchange with CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta (canter) during a post-election press conference at the White House on November 7, 2018. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP
VICTORY PARADE. Russian cadets march during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow on November 7, 2018, to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the 1941 historical parade when Red Army soldiers marched past the Kremlin walls towards the front line to fight Nazi Germany troops during World War II. Photo by Mladen Antonov/AFP
BALL OUT. Houston's Carmelo Anthony (left) and Gary Clark block Oklahoma's Steven Adams during the first half of the game won by the Thunder on November 8, 2018, in Oklahoma City. Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images/AFP
HOMELESS. Residents look at destroyed houses after a fire engulfed a slum area in Navotas along Manila Bay on November 8, 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
REMEMBERING. A child lights a candle next to crosses in Tacloban as the city commemorates the 5th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) on November 8, 2018. Photo by Bobie Alota/AFP
TRIBUTE. People stand around candles in the grass next to a US flag during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 8, 2018. Photo by Apu Gomes/AFP
RUSH HOUR. A body is seen under a white sheet at the scene following a rush hour stabbing incident in Melbourne on November 9, 2018. Photo by William West/AFP
ENDORSEMENT. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (center) raises the hands of candidates who will run in the May 2019 polls during a Hugpong ng Pagbabago-Serbisyo sa Bayan alliance event in Quezon City on November 9, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
CELEBRATION. Teachers and youth groups of the University of the Philippines hold a bonfire at the UP Diliman Sunken Garden on November 9 to celebrate after the Sandiganbayan found Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos guilty of 7 counts of graft. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
– Rappler.com