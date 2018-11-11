Vice President Leni Robredo takes a jab at her political nemesis, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, who denies atrocities during the Marcos regime

Published 3:04 PM, November 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The conviction of former first lady Imelda Marcos proves the prevalence of crimes under the regime of her husband, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, said Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, November 11.

"Patunay lang naman ito na, unang una, marami talagang krimen na naganap noong panahon ng rehimeng Marcos. Ito kasi, lalo na kapag eleksyon, parati itong dine-deny," Robredo said during her weekly radio program on Radio Mindanao Network. (This is just proof, first and foremost, that there were really many crimes during the Marcos regime. Especially during elections, this is often denied.)

Imelda Marcos, the first lady who became iconic for her extravagance, was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt on 7 counts of graft by the andiganbayan on Friday, November 9.

Robredo was taking a jab against her political nemesis, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the late dictator, who along with his family has repeatedly denied well-documented atrocities under his father's watch.

The family's repeated defense? There has been no conviction. And here a conviction came.

"Kahit may mga conviction sa labas ng bansa, parating sinasabing walang conviction. Ito na siguro – ito, mayroong conviction sa Sandiganbayan," Robredo said. (Even if there is a conviction outside the country, they have always said there is no conviction. This is it, there is a conviction at the Sandiganbayan)

Recognizing that celebration is too early because Imelda Marcos will appeal the ruling, Robredo said she hopes that the Sandiganbayan decision will be upheld if the case reaches the Supreme Court (SC).

This is the same SC, however, that is dominated by justices who voted in favor of allowing a hero's burial for Ferdinand Marcos. – Rappler.com