Celso Amo was stabbed after a heated argument during a basketball game, say police and witnesses

Published 6:45 PM, November 11, 2018

DARAGA, Albay – Veteran journalist Celso Amo, 66, was stabbed to death while playing basketball here on Sunday morning, November 11.

Amo, a Philippine Star correspondent and a resident of Barangay San Roque in Daraga, Albay, was stabbed by a fellow basketball player, identified as Adam Johnson Abanes, 33, from Barangay Dao in Pilar, Sorsogon.

Witnesses said Abanes was trying to get the ball from Amo, but failed. The suspect then asked the journalist for the ball, but the latter refused and a heated argument ensued.

Shortly after, Abanes left the basketball court, then returned a few minutes later with a knife.

He reportedly stabbed Amo in the back, chest, and stomach.

Responding policemen brought Amo to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital. But he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment past 10 am, said Philippine National Police Bicol spokesperson Maria Luisa Calubaquib.

Abanes was arrested and the knife he used was confiscated. Daraga police are preparing a murder case against him.

Amo's two children, Chuck and Kristela Marie, are now orphans. A year ago, Amo's wife Cristy had died of complications from diabetes.

Aside from the Philippine Star, Amo also wrote for Bicol Mail and handled the Windows magazine of the Legazpi City government. He was a retired employee of the Philippine News Agency. – Rappler.com